Thinly traded nano cap Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT +78.1% ) rockets on a whopping 543x surge in volume in apparent response to the release of an ASH abstract detailing updated results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate cirmtuzumab, combined with AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica (ibrutinib), in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) or treatment-naïve (TN) or r/r chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

As of April 30, there were 12 evaluable MCL patients and 34 CLL (12 TN/22 r/r) patients enrolled in the dose-escalation phase.

The overall response rate (ORR) in the MCL participants was 83% (n=10/12), including seven (58%) complete responders, three partials and two with stable cancer implying a disease control rate (DCR) of 100%. Median follow-up was 8.3 months and median progression-free survival (PFS) was 17.5 months.

The ORR in CLL patients was 88% (n=30/34), including 92% (n=11/12) in the TN group and 86% (n=19/22) in r/r group, but only one complete responder. Four showed stable cancer also implying a DCR of 100%. At median follow-up of 12.8 months, all patients were progression-free and 82% remained on study.

The safety profile was favorable with no dose-limiting toxicities or discontinuations. The most common adverse event possibly considered related to cirmtuzumab was fatigue (6%), all mild or moderate.

The results were consistent with those reported in March.

Cirmtuzumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) a protein called receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) which is overexpressed in a range of cancers. Blocking ROR1 inhibits cancer cell proliferation, migration and survival.

Update: Adding to the bullishness is Merck's announced acquisition of privately held VelosBio, another developer of ROR1 inhibitors.