  • Smith Micro Software (SMSI -1.5%) Q3 reports revenue of $12.6M, compared to $11.8M last year.
  • Gross profit was $11.3M vs. $10.8M.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 90% for Q3 as compared to 91% for Q3 2019.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 were $25.9M.
  • GAAP net income was $161K or EPS of; Non-GAAP net income was $1.8M or EPS of $0.04.
