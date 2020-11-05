More info on Smith Micro Software Q3 revenue beat
Nov. 05, 2020 12:26 PM ETSmith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)SMSIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Smith Micro Software (SMSI -1.5%) Q3 reports revenue of $12.6M, compared to $11.8M last year.
- Gross profit was $11.3M vs. $10.8M.
- Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 90% for Q3 as compared to 91% for Q3 2019.
- Compare over the last few years here.
- Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 were $25.9M.
- GAAP net income was $161K or EPS of; Non-GAAP net income was $1.8M or EPS of $0.04.
- Previously: Smith Micro Software EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Nov. 4)