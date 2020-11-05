HanesBrands now down 20% after weak guidance

Nov. 05, 2020 12:34 PM ETHanesbrands Inc. (HBI)HBIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor24 Comments
  • Apart from its earnings report earlier today, HanesBrands (HBI -20.4%) announces that it landed FDA approval for a proprietary surgical face mask developed in conjunction with North Carolina State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and UNC Health.
  • The mask was authorized by the FDA for use by health care professionals as personal protective equipment.
  • The company says the two-ply, single-use surgical mask features a unique fabric combined with a fit design created in collaboration with UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State biomedical engineers and UNC Health infection prevention experts.
  • Despite the mask development, shares of Hanesbrands are down sharply following disappointing Q4 guidance.
  • Hanesbrands trades at its lowest level since the middle part of July.
