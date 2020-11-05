Solar energy shares are rebounding after falling sharply lower amid fading hopes for a blue wave election, with the likelihood of a divided U.S. government seen as reducing policies that might have benefited the industry.
Enjoying powerful gains are JKS +25.3%, ENPH +14.1%, SPWR +15.1%, SEDG +13.5%, FSLR +10%, CSIQ +12.3%, RUN +9.7%, DQ +14.9%.
The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN +10.2%) is surging after losing more than 4% over the previous two sessions.
Other alternative energy names also sport strong increases, including PLUG +8.9%, FCEL +8.1% and BLDP +5.1%.
Lithium miners, which also lagged yesterday on fears about green infrastructure spending, also are bouncing back: ALB +12.9%, LTHM +6.2%, SQM +10%, LAC +10.9%, FMC +4.2%.
The TAN ETF has soared 140% over the past year, far outpacing the broader market: