Solar energy shares are rebounding after falling sharply lower amid fading hopes for a blue wave election, with the likelihood of a divided U.S. government seen as reducing policies that might have benefited the industry.

Enjoying powerful gains are JKS +25.3% , ENPH +14.1% , SPWR +15.1% , SEDG +13.5% , FSLR +10% , CSIQ +12.3% , RUN +9.7% , DQ +14.9% .

The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN +10.2% ) is surging after losing more than 4% over the previous two sessions.

Other alternative energy names also sport strong increases, including PLUG +8.9% , FCEL +8.1% and BLDP +5.1% .

Lithium miners, which also lagged yesterday on fears about green infrastructure spending, also are bouncing back: ALB +12.9% , LTHM +6.2% , SQM +10% , LAC +10.9% , FMC +4.2% .

The TAN ETF has soared 140% over the past year, far outpacing the broader market: