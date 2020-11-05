Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (+1.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expects organic growth of 2.5%.

Over the last 2 years, HSY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.