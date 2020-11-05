Magna International Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2020 12:50 PM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA)MGABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.11B (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.