Essent Group Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2020 12:50 PM ETEssent Group Ltd. (ESNT)ESNTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.48M (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.