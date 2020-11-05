Clovis Oncology (CLVS -20.9% ) Q3 results:

Revenue for Rubraca $38.8M (+3.1% Y/Y) vs consensus of $42.6M.

Net loss was $78.7M (+16.4% Y/Y); GAAP EPS of -$0.9 vs consensus of -$1.0.

Cash burn of $37.7M, (-25% Q/Q).

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep.30 was $224.7M, and is anticipated to fund the Company’s operating plan into early 2022.

Q4 guidance: Global net product revenue of $38M-$40M.

Future milestones: Oncology pipeline, inclusive of Rubraca, lucitanib and FAP-2286, expected to result in multiple key clinical, development and regulatory milestones during 2021.

The company has announced, offering of $50M of 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2024. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for for general corporate purposes, funding of its development programs, payment of milestones pursuant to its license agreements, general and administrative expenses, acquisition or licensing of additional product candidates or businesses and working capital.

The company is adopting a hybrid commercial strategy combining increased digital promotional activities, greater online resources and more peer-to-peer interactions with reduced and more targeted in-person promotion and have subsequently laid off 45 of its employees in its sales department as it attempts to pivot to a “hybrid” sales approach during the pandemic. The company by adopting this hybrid model is anticipating an annual cost-savings of ~$10M.

Previously: Clovis Oncology EPS beats by $0.11, misses on revenue (Nov.05).