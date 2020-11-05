Coty FQ1 Earnings Preview

Nov. 05, 2020 12:53 PM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)COTYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, November 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 vs. $0.09 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (-42.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects gross margin rate of 61.4%.
  • Over the last 2 years, COTY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.