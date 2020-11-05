Coty FQ1 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2020 12:53 PM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)COTYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 vs. $0.09 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (-42.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 61.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, COTY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward