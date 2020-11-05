Boulder, Colo., voters approved a measure ending the city's longtime pursuit of a municipal electric utility, paving the way for a new franchise agreement with Xcel Energy (XEL +1.6% ) that would extend their relationship for 20 years.

The ballot initiative won 53% of the vote, according to unofficial results, a result the city expects will stand.

Opponents had sought to gain control over local power in order to more aggressively pursue the use of clean energy as the city aims for 100% clean energy by 2030.

Xcel recently unveiled plans to invest nearly $1.4B in additional wind and solar projects totaling ~5 GW by Q2 2021.