Domtar Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2020 12:54 PM ETDomtar Corporation (UFS)UFSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Domtar (NYSE:UFS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (-129.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (-14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UFS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.