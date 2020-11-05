DCP Midstream (DCP +7.6% ) generated $130M of excess free cash flow for Q3. Reduced debt by $175M year to date, including $156M in Q3, and lowered bank leverage to 3.9x for twelve months ended September 30.

Reported distributable cash flow of $232M, higher than $190M a year ago, Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $331M.

Costs were down $43M compared to Q3 in 2019, resulting in an 17%, or $130M, year to date reduction driven by continued cost discipline and DCP 2.0 transformation efforts.

Logistics and Marketing segment EBITDA increased by ~8% to $216M, driven by increased earnings on Gulf Coast Express, Sand Hills, Southern Hills, and Front Range, partially offset by lower Guadalupe and NGL Marketing earnings.

Gathering and Processing segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% Y/Y to $176M, driven by increased overall wellhead margin and cost discipline, partially offset by lower volumes and dampened commodity prices.