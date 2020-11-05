Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A +2.3% , LGF.B +3% ) is laying off 15% of its motion picture group due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While our business remains fundamentally strong, we are not immune to the ongoing COVID crisis that is impacting us like so many other studios," Variety says group chairman Joe Drake told employees in a note.

"And today, in order to meet the challenges and opportunities in front of us, we begin the implementation of a reorganization of the Motion Picture Group around four globally integrated verticals. This means that individuals across the MPG will be impacted as groups are being combined, and new roles have been defined or eliminated as part of this process.”

Drake said the company was enhancing its separation policy in "a number of areas including healthcare, job support and severance."