AES Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2020 1:06 PM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)AESBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.73B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.