California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-35.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $286.61M (+23.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CWT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.