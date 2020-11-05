ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.96B (+80.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expect operating income of $923.9M, which includes TV Entertainment ($382.7M), Cable Networks ($682.7M), Filmed Entertainment ($59M) and Publishing ($57M).

Over the last 2 years, VIAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward.