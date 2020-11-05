Apache prepared to cut costs if oil prices stay low, CEO says
Nov. 05, 2020
- Apache (APA +3.7%) says it plans to keep project spending next year flat or slightly lower than this year's $1B, as the pandemic continues to weigh down global oil demand.
- Apache has two hydraulic fracturing crews in the Permian Basin to work on drilled but uncompleted wells, but the company has no plans for a "sustained" drilling program in the field, CEO John Christmann said during today's earnings conference call.
- The company is prioritizing spending in its discoveries off the northeastern coast of Suriname over the Permian Basin, Christmann said, "because we think there’s going to be much, much greater benefit."
- Apache expects the two frack crews it is hiring for work in the Permian will stay busy through mid-2021, but U.S. drilling programs would be unsustainable next year if oil is at $40/bbl and natural gas at $2.75/MMBtu, the CEO said.
