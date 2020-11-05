Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-105.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.29B (-56.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expect comp. system RevPAR of -65.2% (worldwide).

EBITDA consensus of $239.1M.

Over the last 2 years, MAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.