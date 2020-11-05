CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-27.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.54B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Analyst expects PBM revenue of $35.15B, retail revenue of $22.26B and health care benefits revenue of $18.53B.

Over the last 2 years, CVS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward.