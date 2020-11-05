Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-56.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $922.48M (+19.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ELAN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.