Mylan Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2020 Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)
- Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted gross margin of 53.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, MYL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.