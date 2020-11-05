Aeroports de Paris unions not signing on to plans to change business model
Nov. 05, 2020 2:08 PM ETAeroports de Paris SA (ARRPY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Aeroports de Paris (OTCPK:ARRPY) says the majority of unions representing its workers have refused to sign three plans the company negotiated with social partners over key labor issues, Bloomberg reports.
- The unions won't agree to plans covering part-time work, voluntary departures and collective performance.
- And that failure to agree "will require the necessary measures to be taken to adapt the company’s economic and social model in line with its strategic orientations,” ADP says.
- The company had started talks with trade unions on changing its economic model during the summer.
This was corrected on 11/05/2020 at 2:09 PM. The original item erroneously flagged Automatic Data Processing rather than Aeroports de Paris.