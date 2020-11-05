Aeroports de Paris unions not signing on to plans to change business model

Nov. 05, 2020 2:08 PM ETAeroports de Paris SA (ARRPY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Aeroports de Paris (OTCPK:ARRPY) says the majority of unions representing its workers have refused to sign three plans the company negotiated with social partners over key labor issues, Bloomberg reports.
  • The unions won't agree to plans covering part-time work, voluntary departures and collective performance.
  • And that failure to agree "will require the necessary measures to be taken to adapt the company’s economic and social model in line with its strategic orientations,” ADP says.
  • The company had started talks with trade unions on changing its economic model during the summer.

This was corrected on 11/05/2020 at 2:09 PM. The original item erroneously flagged Automatic Data Processing rather than Aeroports de Paris.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.