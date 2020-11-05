Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (-39.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (-9.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expects organic growth of (10.5%).

Over the last 2 years, ZBH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 1 downward.