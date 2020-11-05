Merck (MRK +0.5% ) has agreed to acquire privately held VelosBio for $2.75B in cash, subject to adjustments.

The San Diego, CA-based biotech develops cancer treatments based on inhibiting a protein called receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is overexpressed in a range of malignancies. Blocking ROR1 inhibits cancer cell proliferation, migration and survival.

Lead candidate is VLS-101, an antibody-drug conjugate comprised of a ROR1-targeted monoclonal antibody linked to a cytotoxic payload called monomethyl auristatin E. A Phase 1 study in blood cancer patients is in process. A Phase 2 trial in patients with solid tumors is on deck.