Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) declares $0.09/share quarterly dividend, 12.5% increase from prior dividend of $0.08.

Forward yield 1.22%

Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Nov. 30; ex-div Nov. 27.

Senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth said that this represents the third increase in the quarterly dividend in the past year and that Barrick’s quarterly dividend has tripled since the announcement of the Barrick-Randgold merger in September 2018, reflecting Barrick’s continued strong financial performance.

