The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up is up 3.8% vs. the 2.8% gain from the broader tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) driven by the 'stunning' earnings report from Qualcomm (QCOM +13.0% ) driven by 5G trends, and Qorvo's (QRVO +7.7% ) beats and strong current quarter forecast.

Other top semi gainers include Applied Materials (AMAT +6.1% ), MKS Instruments (MKSI +6.0% ), Cree (CREE +5.4% ), and Skyworks (SWKS +4.9% ). Skyworks shares started the week in the red despite reporting its own FQ4 beats and upside guidance.

Here's a look at how the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) has performed compared to the S&P 500 and tech sector over the past month. Compare the six month, one year, and five year returns here.