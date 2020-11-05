The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up is up 3.8% vs. the 2.8% gain from the broader tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) driven by the 'stunning' earnings report from Qualcomm (QCOM +13.0%) driven by 5G trends, and Qorvo's (QRVO +7.7%) beats and strong current quarter forecast.
Other top semi gainers include Applied Materials (AMAT +6.1%), MKS Instruments (MKSI +6.0%), Cree (CREE +5.4%), and Skyworks (SWKS +4.9%). Skyworks shares started the week in the red despite reporting its own FQ4 beats and upside guidance.
Previously: Qualcomm price targets raised after 'stunning' quarter, ahead of 2021 'sweet spot' (Nov. 05 2020)
Here's a look at how the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) has performed compared to the S&P 500 and tech sector over the past month. Compare the six month, one year, and five year returns here.
