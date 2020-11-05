Credit Suisse says General Motors (NYSE:GM) continued its recent run of solidly exceeding expectations.

Analyst Dan Levy: ""While there were likely some unique benefits in the results which can’t be carried forward (i.e. price tailwind from tight supply, GMF benefit from gains on terminated leases), we nevertheless believe some of the underlying strength in this result can be extrapolated forward, implying upside to ’21 estimates, and reinforcing our above-consensus view (CSe ’21 EPS $5.88 vs. cons. $4.79)."

"More positive vibes from Levy on GM: "We've seen multiple occasions in the past in which strong results were not reflected in the stock. We'd argue the stock should reflect the robust results, even in spite of its recent run – not only are the fundamentals much better than expected, but we believe the narrative for GM is accelerating on AV/EV, with developments ahead likely to prove to investors that GM has a role to play in the future auto world. Similarly, robust earnings strength provides better ability for GM to fund its ambitions in AV/EV."

So far today, shares of GM are cooperating with a solid 4.68% gain to $36.89.

Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on GM and price target of $42.00.

