XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) pops into the middle of the day news flow with an earnings report.

The company reports Q3 revenue ($4.22B vs. $3.86B consensus), EPS ($0.84 vs. $0.39 consensus) and adjusted EBITDA ($439M vs. $352M consensus) above consensus marks.

CEO update: "Supply chain outsourcing is accelerating, and e-commerce continues to be a huge tailwind for us, particularly in contract logistics and last mile. We grew our last mile revenue by 11% in the quarter, year-over-year, by leveraging our North American hubs and XPO Direct network. In truck brokerage, we realized revenue growth of 27%, with a 13% increase in net revenue per load. Our XPO Connect technology is a major driver of these results — all of our non-asset transportation services now use this powerful platform to manage their freight movement."

Looking ahead, XPO anticipates full-year adjusted EBITDA of $1.35B vs. $1.25B.