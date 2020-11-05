Cellectar Bio's lead asset shows encouraging action in early-stage pediatric tumor study
- Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB -0.9%) has announced interim results from Phase 1 study evaluating CLR 131 in relapsed or refractory brain tumors, specifically high grade gliomas, high risk neuroblastomas and select soft tissue sarcomas.
- Four dose levels (15, 30, 45 and 60mCi/m2 ) have been evaluated to date with all deemed safe and tolerated by the independent Data Monitoring Committee; patients are currently being evaluated at the 75mCi/m2 dose level.
- Activity has been noted at lower dose levels, though initially it was expected to occur at doses of 60mCi/m2 and higher.
- CLR 131 has been measured in tumors, confirming that systemic administration of the drug candidate crosses the blood brain barrier and 20-40% of the infused CLR 131 is delivered to the tumors.
- Disease control has been exhibited in heavily pretreated patients with ependymomas (cancerous tumors that grow brain or any part of the spine).
- The company has planned initiation of pivotal trial later in the fourth quarter.
- In September, the company reported 40% response rate in Phase 2 multiple myeloma study.
- CLR 131 is a small-molecule Phospholipid Drug Conjugat designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope) directly to cancer cells, while limiting exposure to healthy cells.