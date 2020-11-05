Fed keeps policy rate near zero as virus still looms over outlook

The Fed keeps its benchmark rate at 0%-0.25%, as widely expected.

Repeats its previous stance on securities purchases: "Over coming months the Federal Reserve will increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning and help foster accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses."

The Federal Open Market Committee vote is unanimous.

Of course, the coronavirus remains the top concern about the economy: "The ongoing public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term."

Stocks hold their gains, with the Nasdaq +2.5% , S&P 500 +2.2% and the Dow +2.0% ; 10-year Treasury yield roughly stable at 0.78%.

But oftentimes, the markets move more on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during the press conference.

Watch live webcast at 2:30 PM ET.