Fiverr runs up double-digit gain on momentum spike

  • Fiverr International (FVRR +10.2%) is higher after the online marketplace is mentioned positively again at Motley Fool. The site pointed to the long runway of growth for Fiverr.
  • Fiverr is also viewed favorably on Seeking Alpha with 5 of the 7 last articles on the stock bullish and has a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating that ranks 8th out of 52 names in the Internet/Direct Marketing Retail sector.
  • On Wall Street, Needham boosted its price target on Fiverr last week.
  • Volume today on Fiverr is double normal activity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.