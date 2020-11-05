Fiverr runs up double-digit gain on momentum spike
Nov. 05, 2020 2:05 PM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)FVRRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Fiverr International (FVRR +10.2%) is higher after the online marketplace is mentioned positively again at Motley Fool. The site pointed to the long runway of growth for Fiverr.
- Fiverr is also viewed favorably on Seeking Alpha with 5 of the 7 last articles on the stock bullish and has a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating that ranks 8th out of 52 names in the Internet/Direct Marketing Retail sector.
- On Wall Street, Needham boosted its price target on Fiverr last week.
- Volume today on Fiverr is double normal activity.