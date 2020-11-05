Michael Klein's Churchill Capital Corp. IV SPAC (CCIV) is among the parties eyeballing a stake in AT&T's (T +2.8% ) DirecTV business, Bloomberg reports.

AT&T was reportedly looking at selling a "significant" minority stake in its pay TV operations, including DirecTV, AT&T Now and U-verse, with Apollo Global Management among the potential suitors.

CCIV raised $2.07B in July and is reportedly working with advisers on a potential bid for DirecTV that would likely be in line with recent reported valuations: about $15B, still a fraction of the $48.5B ($67.1B with debt) that AT&T paid five years ago.