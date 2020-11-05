HollyFrontier Q3 loss lighter than expected, as fuel demand recovers
Nov. 05, 2020 2:22 PM ETHollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)HFCBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- HollyFrontier (HFC +1.1%) posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on the back of cost cuts and a recovery in fuel prices.
- The amount of crude the company processed rose 11.5% sequentially to 421,100 barrels per day, but was still 17% lower than a year earlier.
- Crude throughput was ~391,000 barrels per day, above company's guidance of 340,000 to 370,000.
- It expects to run 360,000 bpd to 380,000 bpd of crude at its refineries in the current quarter.
- HollyFrontier said it would look towards investing in its renewables business. It ran the last barrel of crude oil at Cheyenne refinery in Wyoming in August and had begun converting the facility to produce renewable diesel.
- HFC now expects full-year capital expenditure to range between $475-$550M, compared with its prior expectations of between $525-$625M.