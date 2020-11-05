Economic recovery slowed in recent months: Powell's press conference

The U.S. economic recovery has moderated as has labor market improvement, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at his post-FOMC meeting press conference. "The outlook for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain," he said, but adds that wearing masks and keeping physical distance will help to support the economy. Powell repeats the central bank's commitment to average inflation targeting. Will continue to assess the Fed's asset purchases. Update at 2:42 PM ET: Powell said the fed will make some changes to its summary of economic projections, specifically:

It will release the entire package of economic projections at the meeting time; and Two new graphs will be added to describe how risks are evolving.