Economic recovery slowed in recent months: Powell's press conference

The U.S. economic recovery has moderated as has labor market improvement, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at his post-FOMC meeting press conference.
"The outlook for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain," he said, but adds that wearing masks and keeping physical distance will help to support the economy.
Powell repeats the central bank's commitment to average inflation targeting.
Will continue to assess the Fed's asset purchases.
Update at 2:42 PM ET: Powell said the fed will make some changes to its summary of economic projections, specifically:
It will release the entire package of economic projections at the meeting time; and
Two new graphs will be added to describe how risks are evolving.
2:45 PM: While "concerned that downside risks are prevalent now," he sees "continued growth, continued expansion at a gradually moderated pace."
The risks — the spread of the virus and that households will deplete their savings.
As he has urged in the past several meetings, Powell still sees a need for more monetary, fiscal policy measures; sees potential for stronger economic growth when Congress decides it's appropriate to provide more fiscal support.
2:50 PM: The Fed hasn't considered reducing its asset purchases yet; they serve to smooth financial market functioning and to support economic activity, he said.
2:55 PM: Decisions on the emergency lending facilities will be made with the Treasury Department, Powell said. No decisions have yet been made to change them.
The Fed is just getting started on decisions on facility extensions, he said.
Again, he repeats that the Fed isn't out of ammo concerning monetary policy.
3:08 PM: As for the coin shortage that occurred as the result of pandemic shutdowns, the Fed has worked very hard on the situation and it's "well on the way to normalizing itself."
3:10 PM: On the Main Street lending facility for small businesses, the Fed was able to reduce the minimum loan size to $100K from $250K by restructuring the fee structure, a move the central bank made due to requests to make the loans available to smaller companies.
"We have have very little demand for loans below $1M," he said.
3:19 PM: Press conference ends.