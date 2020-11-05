Energy Transfer (ET +2.6% ) plans to finish work on its Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline by year-end 2020 and the 2X expansion in Q2 2021, the company said on its earnings conference call.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) started work on the $2.5B Mariner East expansion in February 2017 and planned to finish the 350-mile pipeline later that year, but the project did not enter service until the end of 2018 following several work stoppages by state agencies.

Energy Transfer also said on its call that it will use part of the Mariner East 1 pipeline for its new Pennsylvania Access project to bring refined products from the Midwest into Pennsylvania.

"This project will require minimal capital... and will add significant revenue," CFO Thomas Long said, noting early volumes likely will start flowing in Q4.

Also, the company said it is evaluating the potential to bring renewable diesel into west Texas via its JC Nolan pipeline.

ET shares remain higher after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and strong guidance.