SandRidge Energy's (SD +23.3% ) Q3 adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $15.4M, compared to $8.8M in the prior quarter. Reported net loss of $48.7M, lower than $181M a year ago, driven largely by lower commodity prices and a non-cash ceiling test write down.

The company decreased net debt by $44.7M to $0.8M compared to $45.5M at the end of Q2 2020.

Produced 22.3 MBoepd compared to 23.6 in Q2.

The Company reaffirms its 2020 capital expenditures and operational guidance previously published in May.

Additionally, the company closed on the acquisition of the overriding royalty interests held by SandRidge Mississippian Royalty Trust II for $3.3M.