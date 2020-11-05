Clean Harbors (CLH +7.7% ) extends yesterday's post-earnings gains as UBS upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $80 price target, raised from $68.

Clean Harbors' Q3 adjusted earnings that surged past estimates and strong full-year EBITDA guidance provides higher confidence in "continued earnings and cash flow recovery" supported by an "improving macro backdrop," UBS analyst Jon Windham writes.

Windham says shares are "relatively inexpensive" compared to municipal solid waste peers and believes investors will take a "longer-term view given line-of-sight to a continued recovery in earnings and cash flow generation."

CLH shares have sprinted to three-month intraday highs today and more than doubled since March lows.