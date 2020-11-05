The Russell 2000 (IWM, +3% ) will likely outperform the S&P 500 (SPY, +2.5% ) next year, DataTrek Research says.

Neither “the S&P nor the Russell are anything close to statistically ‘cheap’, but the latter certainly has more room to grow into its valuation if 2021’s U.S. economic recovery can drive incremental profits,” DataTrek says. “Much of the S&P 500 is Big Tech, which we’ve been more cautious on lately precisely because incremental earnings leverage will be harder to achieve off a high 2020 base.”

High-yield corporate bond spreads, which are important to the high number of unprofitable small-caps seeking capital, have further to fall, it adds.