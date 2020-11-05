In a Microsoft upgrade earlier today, Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan noted that a "Biden Presidency should improve relations with China where MSFT has significant exposure."

Whether or not that prediction comes true, the sentiment is boosting China-exposed tech stocks.

Semiconductor equipment stocks have strong exposure to China and felt pressure earlier this year from the Trump administration's supplier ban for SMIC, China's largest chipmaker.

China accounted for 29% of Applied Material's (AMAT +7.6% ) overall revenue in 2019, the largest geographic region in the mix. The region accounted for 31% of Lam Research's (LRCX +5.1% ) sales in the last fiscal year, and 25% of KLA's (KLAC +3.6% ) sales, coming in only behind Taiwan at 27%.

Upcoming catalyst: Applied Materials is the only one of the trio that hasn't reported earnings yet this period. The report is scheduled for November 12 after the bell.

Previously: Lam Research falls after FQ1 beats, soft margin forecast (Oct. 21 2020)

Previously: KLA gains after upside FQ1 results and outlook, pulling Lam Research and Applied Materials into the green (Oct. 29 2020)