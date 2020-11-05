NuStar Energy (NS +2.6% ) is seeing "indications of recovery" in crude exports at its terminal in Corpus Christi, Tex., the company said in today's earnings conference call.

NuStar said crude throughputs at the facility rose 24% to 380K bbl/day in Q3 from 306K bbl/day in Q2, as global demand started to recover after COVID-related shutdowns earlier in the year.

Volumes at NuStar's Permian crude pipeline system in west Texas also moved higher, averaging 422K bbl/day in Q3 vs. 401K in Q2, in part because producers are bringing drilled but uncompleted wells into service.

Demand for refined product shipments on NuStar's pipeline systems has been improving since the summer and is at "100% of typical demand" so far in the current quarter, the company said.

NuStar said it transported 204M bbl/day of crude oil and refined products through its pipelines and terminals in Q3.

NuStar earlier reported better than forecast Q3 earnings while revenues edged 4% lower.