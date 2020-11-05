Waste Management (WM +3.7% ) is on pace for its highest close in more than eight months, as the company's controversial bond market maneuver appears to be paying off.

Coming just months after the company's surprise debt redemption angered investors who bought the securities well above the call price, Bloomberg reports Waste Management successfully returned to the bond market today and scored some of its cheapest borrowing costs every with a four-part $2.5B deal with proceeds set to repay all outstanding borrowings under a $3B revolving credit facility.

Waste Management will use the $2.5B it raised to repay a revolving credit facility entered into in July to help fund its $4.6B takeover of Advanced Disposal Services.

The company originally sold $3B of bonds last year to finance the purchase, but when the deal was delayed, it took advantage of special mandatory redemption language to call the debt, which cut borrowing costs after rates plunged at the onset of the pandemic.

Waste Management last week completed its acquisition of Advanced Disposal after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission granted antitrust clearance for the deal.