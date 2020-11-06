Mortgages in forbearance fall 5% W/W - Black Knight

The number of mortgages in active forbearance fell by 137K, or 5%, since last Tuesday, driven by October forbearance expiration activity, according to Black Knight McDash Flash data set.

As of Nov. 3, there were 2.9M active forbearance plans, representing ~55.4% of mortgage holders, down from 5.7% in the prior week and the lowest since mid-April. All together, they represent $584B in unpaid principal.

Some 225K mortgages were removed from forbearance last week, the largest number since the first week of October.

However, there were 87K starts in the past week, the largest volume since April; 57% were repeat starts where people in forbearance left their plans then returned to them.

Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans were $3.5B vs. $3.7B in the prior week.

Estimated monthly tax and insurance advance on active forbearance plans were $1.3B, about the same as the previous week.

