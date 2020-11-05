S&P notches fourth day of gains with materials in the lead
Nov. 05, 2020 4:01 PM ETSP500, COMP.IND, XLB, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor15 Comments
- The S&P (SP500) +2% posted another solid gain, with nearly every sector higher, but came off the highs of the day amid selling pressure in the last half hour of trading.
- The broader index finished with a gain of more than 1% for the fourth time in its history. It also happened in June 1970, October 1984 and October 1982.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +2.6% also lodged a fourth day of gains.
- A combination of cyclicals and megacap sectors led the day, with Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) +4.2% topping the table as it hit an all-time high.
- The Fab 5 all rose, but Alphabet +1% lagged after seeing a stronger post-earnings run.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) -0.1% dipped into the red at the very end of trading. Crude futures -1.6% fell back below $39/barrel.
- Qualcomm and Albemarle were the top gainers in the S&P.
- Rates arrested their decline, with the 10-year Treasury yield edging up at 0.77%.
- On the economic front, the Fed kept rates steady, as expected, and decided not to spring any surprises on a market distracted by vote counting, keeping its statement almost the same as September.