S&P notches fourth day of gains with materials in the lead

Nov. 05, 2020 4:01 PM ETSP500, COMP.IND, XLB, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • The S&P (SP500) +2% posted another solid gain, with nearly every sector higher, but came off the highs of the day amid selling pressure in the last half hour of trading.
  • The broader index finished with a gain of more than 1% for the fourth time in its history. It also happened in June 1970, October 1984 and October 1982.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP) +2.6% also lodged a fourth day of gains.
  • A combination of cyclicals and megacap sectors led the day, with Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) +4.2% topping the table as it hit an all-time high.
  • The Fab 5 all rose, but Alphabet +1% lagged after seeing a stronger post-earnings run.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) -0.1% dipped into the red at the very end of trading. Crude futures -1.6% fell back below $39/barrel.
  • Qualcomm and Albemarle were the top gainers in the S&P.
  • Rates arrested their decline, with the 10-year Treasury yield edging up at 0.77%.
  • On the economic front, the Fed kept rates steady, as expected, and decided not to spring any surprises on a market distracted by vote counting, keeping its statement almost the same as September.

