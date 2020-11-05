3D Systems EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of -$0.61 misses by $0.39.
- Revenue of $135.1M (-13.0% Y/Y) beats by $21.12M.
- Gross margin rate of 43.5% vs. consensus of 39.5%.
- Commenting on the quarter, CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, said, “While the challenges of the pandemic persist, we were pleased to deliver strong sequential quarterly growth in both our Healthcare and Industrial businesses of approximately 20%, as markets incrementally opened around the world. While volatility continues, we anticipate these trends continuing as we move forward through our fourth quarter. With our restructuring efforts on track to deliver our targeted $60 million in savings on a run-rate basis by year end, we are pleased with our progress in the quarter and believe we will exit the year a much more efficient, highly focused additive manufacturing company that is well positioned as a market leader in this exciting industry.”
