Conduent EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue

  • Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $1.04B (-5.5% Y/Y) beats by $43.75M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $141M vs. consensus of $108.5M.
  • Brian Webb-Walsh, CFO, stated "The continued strong performance that we achieved this quarter is the result of hard work, disciplined execution and a diverse portfolio. Given current trends, we now anticipate FY 2020 revenue to be down between 6.4% and 7.4% with an Adjusted EBITDA margin between 11.25% and 11.75%, and an Adjusted Free Cash Flow conversion of approximately 20%.  We are pleased that the midpoints of these ranges are in line to slightly above the initial, pre-COVID-19 guidance ranges that we provided earlier in the year."
  • Press Release
