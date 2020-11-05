Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reports gross bookings fell 47.1% in Q3. Agency bookings were down 47.4% and merchants bookings were down 46.1%.
The company says room nights were down 43.1%, while rental car days were off 55.6% and airline tickets wer 9.3% lower.
Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $1.00B vs. $864M consensus.
CEO update; "We remain confident in a long-term recovery and will continue to invest in our company to ensure that when the pandemic recedes and travel demand returns fully, we are prepared to take advantage of it."
Shares of Booking are up 0.77% AH to $1,782.00.