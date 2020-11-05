Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reports gross bookings fell 47.1% in Q3. Agency bookings were down 47.4% and merchants bookings were down 46.1%.

The company says room nights were down 43.1%, while rental car days were off 55.6% and airline tickets wer 9.3% lower.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $1.00B vs. $864M consensus.

CEO update; "We remain confident in a long-term recovery and will continue to invest in our company to ensure that when the pandemic recedes and travel demand returns fully, we are prepared to take advantage of it."