GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.14 ; GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.09 .

Revenue of $280.51M (+113.9% Y/Y) beats by $61.11M .

Adjusted EBITDA of $39.18M vs. consensus of $15.2M.

"In Q3 2020, our direct-to-consumer and subscription-centric strategy expanded margin, increased subscribers and significantly lowered our operating expenses, resulting in GAAP and non-GAAP profitability. This approach is also enabling efficient working capital management as we drove DSO's down 25% sequentially, lowered channel inventories and reduced our own investments in inventory," said Brian McGee, GoPro CFO and COO.

Shares +11.8% .

Press Release