3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) shares pop 6.3% AH following Q3 beats with $135.1M in revenue (-13% Y/Y, $21.12M above consensus) and a $0.03 loss per share ($0.08 above consensus).

Healthcare revenue was up 6% to $59.8M. Industrial sales dropped 24% Y/Y to $75.3M. Last quarter, Healthcare was down 11% and Industrial was down 37%.

At the end of the quarter, 3D had $75.3M in cash on hand and $21.7M total debt.

Gross margin was 43.5% vs. the 39.5% consensus.

"While the challenges of the pandemic persist, we were pleased to deliver strong sequential quarterly growth in both our Healthcare and Industrial businesses of approximately 20%, as markets incrementally opened around the world. While volatility continues, we anticipate these trends continuing as we move forward through our fourth quarter. With our restructuring efforts on track to deliver our targeted $60 million in savings on a run-rate basis by year end, we are pleased with our progress in the quarter and believe we will exit the year a much more efficient, highly focused additive manufacturing company that is well positioned as a market leader in this exciting industry," says CEO Jeffrey Graves.

