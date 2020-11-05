Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$7.04 misses by $3.15 ; GAAP EPS of -$7.10 misses by $2.71 .

Revenue of $370.45M (-77.5% Y/Y) misses by $64.03M .

Adj. EBITDA of -$65.9M vs. consensus of -$108.9M.

"We are encouraged by the progress we have made in each of our properties over the past several months, despite the ongoing impact of the virus and related operating limitations," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "Encore Boston Harbor delivered record quarterly EBITDA during the third quarter, while Wynn Las Vegas continued to experience strong leisure demand on weekends with solid hotel occupancy and casino play. In Macau, visitation restrictions have begun to gradually and thoughtfully ease, allowing us to achieve EBITDA break-even in October. We are confident that Macau will continue to benefit from the return of consumer demand as we head into 2021.

Shares -1.4% .

