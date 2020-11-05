Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) Q3 results:

Revenues: $13.4M (+26.4%), product revenues: $13.3M (+30.4%).

HEPLISAV-B sales: $11.6M (+13.7%).

Net income: $4.4M (+112.0%); EPS: ($0.15) (+69.4%).

Final immunogenicity data on HEPLISAV-B in patients on dialysis expected this quarter followed by publication in H1 2021.

Completion of safety follow-up period for HEPLISAV-B post-marketing studies expected this quarter. Final report to be released in Q2 2021.

Phase 1-enabling animal studies and toxicology for an improved TdaP vaccine with adjuvant CpG 1018 planned for this quarter.